Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are increasingly finding their way onto the agendas of the world’s most influential investors. As a result, the largest companies across the globe are under pressure to properly assess and respond to ESG risks and opportunities. Those companies that are most transparent about their ESG policies and act as first movers in this growing arena are gaining favor with index fund managers. Those that do not, have found themselves in the crosshairs of prominent activist investors. Our panel of experts will explore the ESG initiatives being discussed in the boardroom, and how the world’s largest influential investors and shareholder activist funds are capitalizing on this trend.



Exploring Environmental, Social and Governance Issues in the Airline and Aerospace Industries

According to the European Commission, aviation represents more than 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the carbon footprint of commercial flights is expected to grow by 300% by 2050. Are airlines and other aerospace companies prepared to drastically improve their effects on the environment? Is investing in clean fuel sources feasible for today’s air transportation and defense-focused aerospace companies? How can airlines reach exponential growth goals while simultaneously reducing their net carbon footprint?



























