PARTNERS

© Copyright 2018 The Deal

The Deal Economy Conference

September 24, 2018  |  The University Club of Chicago

To learn how your organization can participate in this conference, contact Jonathan McReynolds at jmcreynolds@thedeal.com or +1 212-321-5259.

Deal Economy Series

As deal volume increased over the past year, uncertainty weighed on deal dollar values. The middle market remained one of the most active segments for deal activity, and we continued to see larger firms tapping into the middle market, as well as large strategics continuing to add new technologies and systems to their legacy businesses. What was the outlook for the middle market, and could it sustain enough transactional activity through 2018?

The Deal Economy Chicago featured a roster of senior executives, influential dealmakers and investors for a full day of discussion and forecasting with a focus on deals and transactions in the middle market.

ABOUT THIS CONFERENCE

AGENDA

Middle Market Overview: The View from Below a Billion Dollars

Moderator: Dan Galante, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group

Panelist: Christopher Brothers, Managing Partner, Solace Capital Partners
Panelist: Brad Charchut, Managing Director, Credit, Bain Capital Credit, LP
Panelist: Carey Davidson, Managing Director - Head of Capital Markets, Monroe Capital LLC
Panelist: David Robbins, Managing Director, Head of Credit Strategies, Monomoy Capital Partners

Private Equity in the Middle Market: Thinking Small to Grow Big

Moderator: Mark Habner, Chief Executive Officer, Beckway Group

Panelist: Adam Blumenthal, Founder and Managing Partner, Blue Wolf Capital Partners
Panelist: Kevin Miller, Partner, McDermott Will & Emery
Panelist: Mark Nicholson, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Panelist: David Schnadig, Managing Partner, Cortec Group
Panelist: Suzanne Yoon, Founder and Managing Partner, Kinzie Capital Partners

Examining the Tech Explosion in the M&A Market

Moderator: Lawrence Chu, Partner, Goodwin Procter

Panelist: Patrick Burns, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Dover Corporation
Panelist: Michael Hollander, Principal, GTCR
Panelist: Chad Neale, Managing Director, ACA Aponix
Panelist: Andrew Nunes, Partner, Fasken
Panelist: Natalia Sokolova, Managing Partner, Sokol Family Office

Shareholder Activism: It’s Not Just a Large-Cap Issue

Moderator: Ronald Orol, Senior Editor, The Deal

Panelist: Stephen Gill, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets, Vinson & Elkins
Panelist: Laurie Hays, Executive Vice President, Edelman
Panelist: J. Daniel Plants, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Voce Capital Management 
Panelist: Ted White, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Legion Partners
Panelist:  Scott S. Winter, Managing Director, Innisfree M&A Incorporated

8:30-9:00 AM

9:00-9:05 AM

Registration & Breakfast

Opening Remarks

9:05-9:50 AM

9:50-10:35 AM

11:25-12:15 PM

11:00-11:25 AM

10:35-11:00 AM

Networking Break

Spotlight Session: Using Technology to Gain a Competitive Advantage in M&A

Speaker: Nichole Jordan, National Managing Partner, Markets, Clients & Industry, Grant Thornton

12:15-1:30 PM

1:30-2:15 PM

3:10-3:55 PM

Networking Luncheon and Q&A With The Deal

Moderator: David Callaway, CEO, TheStreet, Inc.

Panelist: Anders Keitz, Financial Writer, The Deal
Panelist: David Marcus, Senior Reporter, The Deal
Panelist: Ronald Orol, Senior Editor, The Deal

4:00-5:00 PM

3:55-4:00 PM

Cocktail Reception

Closing Remarks

The Deal is a business unit of TheStreet, Inc.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Christopher Brothers
Solace Capital Partners

Carey Davidson
Monroe Capital LLC

AGENDA

SPEAKERS

CONTACT

CONTACT

Sponsorship:

Jonathan McReynolds

E: jmcreynolds@thedeal.com

P: 212-321-5259

Registration/Press:

Nicole Harris

E: nharris@thedeal.com

P: 212-321-5567

Speakers:

Eric Salvarezza

E: esalvarezza@thedeal.com

P: 631-664-1311

Kurt Summers
City of Chicago

Adam Blumenthal
Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Winning Strategies for Corporate Dealmakers

Moderator: David Marcus, Senior Reporter, The Deal 

Panelist: Matthew Heinz, Senior Managing Director, Co-Practice Leader, Aon Transaction Solutions
Panelist: John Mims, Vice President, Corporate Development, Echo Global Logistics, Inc.
Panelist: PJ Patel, Co-CEO and Senior Managing Director, VRC
Panelist: Elizabeth Williams, Senior Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development, Tenneco Inc.
Panelist: Dylan Wolin, Vice President, Strategy & Acquisitions, AAR Corp.

Mark Habner
Beckway Group

Kevin Miller
McDermott Will & Emery

Patrick Burns
Dover Corporation

David Schnadig
Cortec Group

Elizabeth Williams
Tenneco Inc.

Natalia Sokolova
Sokol Family Office

2:15-2:45 PM

Keynote Interview with Brian Modoff from Qualcomm Incorporated

Interviewer: David Callaway, CEO, TheStreet, Inc.

Speaker: Brian Modoff, Executive Vice President of Strategy and M&A, Qualcomm Incorporated

Ted White
Legion Partners

John Mims
Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

The University Club of Chicago | 76 E. Monroe Street | Chicago, IL 60603

LOCATION

PJ Patel
VRC

David Robbins
Monomoy Capital Partners

J. Daniel Plants
Voce Capital Management

Scott S. Winter
Innisfree M&A Incorporated

Lawrence Chu
Goodwin Procter

Brad Charchut
Bain Capital Credit, LP

Dylan Wolin
AAR Corp.

PARTNERS

Brian Modoff
Qualcomm Incorporated

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS

2:45-3:10 PM

Keynote Interview with Treasurer Kurt Summers

Interviewer: David Marcus, Senior Reporter, The Deal 

Speaker: Kurt Summers, Treasurer, City of Chicago

View PDF of Agenda

SPEAKERS

REGISTER

  • Fund Managers
  • Institutional Investors
  • C-Level Executives and Board Members
  • Private Equity Firms
  • Corporate Development & Strategy Executives
  • Investment Bankers
  • Corporate Advisory Firms
  • M&A Professionals
  • Adams Street Partners
  • Alliance Bernstein
  • Ares Management
  • Bain Capital
  • Dover Corporation
  • Edelman
  • Gladstone Capital
  • GTCR
  • Honeywell

The Deal Economy conference attracted senior executives and dealmakers from a variety of sectors. Attendees departed with smart strategies, actionable tactics and connections to the people who are shaping the future of dealmaking in the middle market.

Network with executives from these and many more firms:

  • Legal & General Investment Management
  • McDonalds
  • Microsoft
  • Mondelez International
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Shorehill Capital
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • WP Carey
  • Wynnchurch Capital

Who attends:

REGISTER

top hedge funds

Matthew Heinz
Aon Transaction Solutions

Nichole Jordan
Grant Thornton

Mark Nicholson
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Andrew Nunes
Fasken

Chad Neale
ACA Aponix

Michael Hollander
GTCR

Suzanne Yoon
Kinzie Capital Partners

Dan Galante
Berkeley Research Group

Stephen Gill
Vinson & Elkins

Laurie Hays
Edelman

top hedge funds