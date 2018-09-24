© Copyright 2018 The Deal
September 24, 2018 | The University Club of Chicago
As deal volume increased over the past year, uncertainty weighed on deal dollar values. The middle market remained one of the most active segments for deal activity, and we continued to see larger firms tapping into the middle market, as well as large strategics continuing to add new technologies and systems to their legacy businesses. What was the outlook for the middle market, and could it sustain enough transactional activity through 2018?
The Deal Economy Chicago featured a roster of senior executives, influential dealmakers and investors for a full day of discussion and forecasting with a focus on deals and transactions in the middle market.
Middle Market Overview: The View from Below a Billion Dollars
Moderator: Dan Galante, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group
Panelist: Christopher Brothers, Managing Partner, Solace Capital Partners
Panelist: Brad Charchut, Managing Director, Credit, Bain Capital Credit, LP
Panelist: Carey Davidson, Managing Director - Head of Capital Markets, Monroe Capital LLC
Panelist: David Robbins, Managing Director, Head of Credit Strategies, Monomoy Capital Partners
Private Equity in the Middle Market: Thinking Small to Grow Big
Moderator: Mark Habner, Chief Executive Officer, Beckway Group
Panelist: Adam Blumenthal, Founder and Managing Partner, Blue Wolf Capital Partners
Panelist: Kevin Miller, Partner, McDermott Will & Emery
Panelist: Mark Nicholson, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Panelist: David Schnadig, Managing Partner, Cortec Group
Panelist: Suzanne Yoon, Founder and Managing Partner, Kinzie Capital Partners
Examining the Tech Explosion in the M&A Market
Moderator: Lawrence Chu, Partner, Goodwin Procter
Panelist: Patrick Burns, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Dover Corporation
Panelist: Michael Hollander, Principal, GTCR
Panelist: Chad Neale, Managing Director, ACA Aponix
Panelist: Andrew Nunes, Partner, Fasken
Panelist: Natalia Sokolova, Managing Partner, Sokol Family Office
Shareholder Activism: It’s Not Just a Large-Cap Issue
Moderator: Ronald Orol, Senior Editor, The Deal
Panelist: Stephen Gill, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets, Vinson & Elkins
Panelist: Laurie Hays, Executive Vice President, Edelman
Panelist: J. Daniel Plants, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Voce Capital Management
Panelist: Ted White, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Legion Partners
Panelist: Scott S. Winter, Managing Director, Innisfree M&A Incorporated
8:30-9:00 AM
9:00-9:05 AM
Registration & Breakfast
Opening Remarks
9:05-9:50 AM
9:50-10:35 AM
11:25-12:15 PM
11:00-11:25 AM
10:35-11:00 AM
Networking Break
Spotlight Session: Using Technology to Gain a Competitive Advantage in M&A
Speaker: Nichole Jordan, National Managing Partner, Markets, Clients & Industry, Grant Thornton
12:15-1:30 PM
1:30-2:15 PM
3:10-3:55 PM
Networking Luncheon and Q&A With The Deal
Moderator: David Callaway, CEO, TheStreet, Inc.
Panelist: Anders Keitz, Financial Writer, The Deal
Panelist: David Marcus, Senior Reporter, The Deal
Panelist: Ronald Orol, Senior Editor, The Deal
4:00-5:00 PM
3:55-4:00 PM
Cocktail Reception
Closing Remarks
Winning Strategies for Corporate Dealmakers
Moderator: David Marcus, Senior Reporter, The Deal
Panelist: Matthew Heinz, Senior Managing Director, Co-Practice Leader, Aon Transaction Solutions
Panelist: John Mims, Vice President, Corporate Development, Echo Global Logistics, Inc.
Panelist: PJ Patel, Co-CEO and Senior Managing Director, VRC
Panelist: Elizabeth Williams, Senior Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development, Tenneco Inc.
Panelist: Dylan Wolin, Vice President, Strategy & Acquisitions, AAR Corp.
2:15-2:45 PM
Keynote Interview with Brian Modoff from Qualcomm Incorporated
Interviewer: David Callaway, CEO, TheStreet, Inc.
Speaker: Brian Modoff, Executive Vice President of Strategy and M&A, Qualcomm Incorporated
2:45-3:10 PM
Keynote Interview with Treasurer Kurt Summers
Interviewer: David Marcus, Senior Reporter, The Deal
Speaker: Kurt Summers, Treasurer, City of Chicago
