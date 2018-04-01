For the third year, Jim Cramer and The Deal hosted an exclusive gathering of corporate decision makers and their key advisors to discuss the best strategies to meet and master the latest and most critical challenges in managing their companies to maximize shareholder value.



The conference’s keynotes, one-on-one interviews and panel discussions provided actionable insights into how to identify and implement practices that rise to the occasion.

Registration and Breakfast

Opening Remarks

Jeffrey Davis, President, The Deal

How is the Agenda Changing?

As assets shift from active managers to passive investors, how will the biggest index funds exert influence on boardroom battles and the overall corporate governance agenda? This panel will look at governance standards and the role of the proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, in setting governance standards. Plus, what differentiates good vs. bad activists? Moderator: Paula Loop, Leader, Governance Insights Center, PwC Panelist: Michelle Edkins, Global Head, BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship Team Panelist: Matt DiGuiseppe, Head of Asset Stewardship, North America, State Street Global Advisors Panelist: Gary Retelny, President & CEO, Institutional Shareholder Services Panelist: Sarah Teslik, Partner, Joele Frank

8:15-8:45 AM

8:45-8:50 AM

8:50-9:20 AM

9:20-10:05 AM

10:35-10:55 AM

10:55-11:25 AM

10:05-10:35 AM

Networking Break

Keynote Interview Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC Speaker: Nelson Peltz, Founding Partner & CEO, Trian Fund Management, L.P.

Shareholder Engagement: Examining Board and Stakeholder Interaction

Now more than ever, companies must have clarity and transparency with shareholders so they have a clear understanding of the corporate plan. How can companies create long-term value by effectively engaging with shareholders, influential investors and the market? Panelists will also examine key regulatory issues, such as retail investor participation in proxy battles, a potential proxy fight rule change and a shifting SEC view of "wolf pack" investors. Moderator: Ronald Orol, Senior Editor, The Deal Panelist: Arthur Crozier, Chairman, Innisfree M&A Incorporated Panelist: Steven Lipin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gladstone Place Partners Panelist: Jeffrey Marell, Partner, Paul Weiss Panelist: Suzanne Nora Johnson, Lead Director, Intuit Inc.; Director, American International Group, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Visa Inc.

How a Positive Corporate Culture Can Drive Long Term Value

Headlines across the country highlight how poor corporate culture can lead to reputational disaster and negatively affect long term value. However, companies that foster a positive culture tend to drive bottom line results, increase customer satisfaction and attract top talent. Despite all best efforts, there is always a risk that things could go wrong. Is your company prepared with a strong, proactive crisis management plan? This panel examines the secrets to success as well as how to manage a crisis if one arises. Moderator: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC Panelist: Sean Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conagra Brands Panelist: Stephen Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Wyndham Worldwide Panelist: Cynthia Jamison, Director, Office Depot, Inc.; Darden Restaurants, Inc.; Big Lots!, Inc.; Chairman, Tractor Supply Company Panelist: Paula Loop, Leader, Governance Insights Center, PwC

1:45-2:30 PM

11:25-12:10 PM

Networking Luncheon & Keynote Presentation Speaker: Ron Shaich, Founder and Chairman, Panera Bread

4:50-6:00 PM

4:15-4:45 PM

3:30-4:15 PM

3:05-3:30 PM

2:30-3:05 PM

12:35-1:45 PM

Keynote Interview Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC Speaker: Scott Wapner, Host, "Fast Money Halftime Report”, CNBC

How Do You Handle Insurgents?

This panel will examine whether companies should dig in and fight, or settle and allow an activist investor into their boardroom. Why does one shareholder matter so much, and why should you bother to stop them? How do you keep the discourse civil – and what happens if you don’t, and that insurgent wins? How can boards be their own activist? Our experts will provide real-life examples of discourse that has worked, and discourse that has not worked. Moderator: Ronald Orol, Senior Editor, The Deal Panelist: Declan Kelly, Chairman & CEO, Teneo Holdings Panelist: Bob Marese, Managing Director, MacKenzie Partners, Inc. Panelist: Steven Williams, Partner, Paul Weiss Panelist: Lauren Taylor Wolfe, Founding Partner, Impactive Capital

Cocktail Reception

Closing Remarks

James J. Cramer

Founder, TheStreet, Inc.

Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer”

Co-Anchor, “Squawk on The Street”, CNBC

Nelson Peltz Founding Partner & CEO

Trian Fund Management, L.P.

4:45-4:50 PM

Scott Wapner Host, "Fast Money

Halftime Report"

CNBC

Michelle Edkins Global Head

BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship Team

Gary Retelny President & CEO

Institutional Shareholder Services

Opening Keynote Interview Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer”,

Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC Speaker: Steve Mollenkopf, Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated

Keynote Interview Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC Speaker: Scott A. Barshay, Partner, Paul Weiss

Steve Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer

Qualcomm Incorporated

Scott A. Barshay Partner
Paul Weiss

Paul Weiss

Keynote Interview Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC Speaker: Paul Singer, Founder and President, Elliott Management Corporation

Declan Kelly Chairman & CEO

Teneo Holdings

Ron Shaich Founder and Chairman
Panera Bread

Panera Bread

Paul Singer Founder and President

Elliott Management Corporation

12:10-12:35 PM

Keynote Address and Interview Speaker: Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice

Makan Delrahim Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division
U.S. Department of Justice

U.S. Department of Justice

Closing Interview Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC Speaker: Jeff Gennette, Chairman and CEO, Macys, Inc.

Jeff Gennette Chairman and CEO
Macys, Inc.

Macys, Inc.

Cynthia Jamison Director, Office Depot, Inc.; Darden Restaurants, Inc., Big Lots!, Inc.; Chairman, Tractor Supply Company

Arthur Crozier Chairman

Innisfree M&A Incorporated

Sarah Teslik Partner

Joele Frank

Sean Connolly President and Chief Executive Officer
Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands

Stephen Holmes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide

Steven Lipin Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Gladstone Place Partners

Steven Williams Partner
Paul Weiss

Paul Weiss

Suzanne

Nora Johnson Lead Director, Intuit Inc.; Director, American International Group, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Visa Inc.

Paula Loop Leader, Governance Insights Center
PwC

PwC

Bob Marese Managing Director

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.

Ronald Orol Senior Editor
The Deal

The Deal

Jeffrey Marell Partner
Paul Weiss

Paul Weiss

Lauren Taylor

Wolfe Founding Partner

Impactive Capital