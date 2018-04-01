For the third year, Jim Cramer and The Deal hosted an exclusive gathering of corporate decision makers and their key advisors to discuss the best strategies to meet and master the latest and most critical challenges in managing their companies to maximize shareholder value.
The conference’s keynotes, one-on-one interviews and panel discussions provided actionable insights into how to identify and implement practices that rise to the occasion.
Registration and Breakfast
Opening Remarks
Jeffrey Davis, President, The Deal
How is the Agenda Changing?
As assets shift from active managers to passive investors, how will the biggest index funds exert influence on boardroom battles and the overall corporate governance agenda? This panel will look at governance standards and the role of the proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, in setting governance standards. Plus, what differentiates good vs. bad activists?
Moderator: Paula Loop, Leader, Governance Insights Center, PwC
Panelist: Michelle Edkins, Global Head, BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship Team
Panelist: Matt DiGuiseppe, Head of Asset Stewardship, North America, State Street Global Advisors
Panelist: Gary Retelny, President & CEO, Institutional Shareholder Services
Panelist: Sarah Teslik, Partner, Joele Frank
8:15-8:45 AM
8:45-8:50 AM
8:50-9:20 AM
9:20-10:05 AM
10:35-10:55 AM
10:55-11:25 AM
10:05-10:35 AM
Networking Break
Keynote Interview
Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC
Speaker: Nelson Peltz, Founding Partner & CEO, Trian Fund Management, L.P.
Shareholder Engagement: Examining Board and Stakeholder Interaction
Now more than ever, companies must have clarity and transparency with shareholders so they have a clear understanding of the corporate plan. How can companies create long-term value by effectively engaging with shareholders, influential investors and the market? Panelists will also examine key regulatory issues, such as retail investor participation in proxy battles, a potential proxy fight rule change and a shifting SEC view of "wolf pack" investors.
Moderator: Ronald Orol, Senior Editor, The Deal
Panelist: Arthur Crozier, Chairman, Innisfree M&A Incorporated
Panelist: Steven Lipin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gladstone Place Partners
Panelist: Jeffrey Marell, Partner, Paul Weiss
Panelist: Suzanne Nora Johnson, Lead Director, Intuit Inc.; Director, American International Group, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Visa Inc.
How a Positive Corporate Culture Can Drive Long Term Value
Headlines across the country highlight how poor corporate culture can lead to reputational disaster and negatively affect long term value. However, companies that foster a positive culture tend to drive bottom line results, increase customer satisfaction and attract top talent. Despite all best efforts, there is always a risk that things could go wrong. Is your company prepared with a strong, proactive crisis management plan? This panel examines the secrets to success as well as how to manage a crisis if one arises.
Moderator: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC
Panelist: Sean Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conagra Brands
Panelist: Stephen Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Wyndham Worldwide
Panelist: Cynthia Jamison, Director, Office Depot, Inc.; Darden Restaurants, Inc.; Big Lots!, Inc.; Chairman, Tractor Supply Company
Panelist: Paula Loop, Leader, Governance Insights Center, PwC
1:45-2:30 PM
11:25-12:10 PM
Networking Luncheon & Keynote Presentation
Speaker: Ron Shaich, Founder and Chairman, Panera Bread
4:50-6:00 PM
4:15-4:45 PM
3:30-4:15 PM
3:05-3:30 PM
2:30-3:05 PM
12:35-1:45 PM
Keynote Interview
Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC
Speaker: Scott Wapner, Host, "Fast Money Halftime Report”, CNBC
How Do You Handle Insurgents?
This panel will examine whether companies should dig in and fight, or settle and allow an activist investor into their boardroom. Why does one shareholder matter so much, and why should you bother to stop them? How do you keep the discourse civil – and what happens if you don’t, and that insurgent wins? How can boards be their own activist? Our experts will provide real-life examples of discourse that has worked, and discourse that has not worked.
Moderator: Ronald Orol, Senior Editor, The Deal
Panelist: Declan Kelly, Chairman & CEO, Teneo Holdings
Panelist: Bob Marese, Managing Director, MacKenzie Partners, Inc.
Panelist: Steven Williams, Partner, Paul Weiss
Panelist: Lauren Taylor Wolfe, Founding Partner, Impactive Capital
Cocktail Reception
Closing Remarks
James J. Cramer
Founder, TheStreet, Inc.
Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer”
Co-Anchor, “Squawk on The Street”, CNBC
4:45-4:50 PM
Opening Keynote Interview
Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer”,
Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC
Speaker: Steve Mollenkopf, Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated
Keynote Interview
Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC
Speaker: Scott A. Barshay, Partner, Paul Weiss
Keynote Interview
Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC
Speaker: Paul Singer, Founder and President, Elliott Management Corporation
12:10-12:35 PM
Keynote Address and Interview
Speaker: Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice
Closing Interview
Interviewer: James J. Cramer, Founder, TheStreet, Inc., Host, “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” & Co-Anchor, "Squawk on The Street”, CNBC
Speaker: Jeff Gennette, Chairman and CEO, Macys, Inc.
